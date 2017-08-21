Following the concept of a traditional chain letter, Dior looks to pose the question, "And you? What would you do for love?" The charity initiative, entitled 'Love Chain', encourages everyone to reflect on what love means to them. The viral campaign features celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Robert Pattinson, Camile Rowe and Jennifer Lawrence. The brand encouraging Instagram users to record and post a Instagram video answering the question with the hashtag #diorlovechain. For each Dior Love Chain post, the house will donate AED3.5 ($1 USD) to the WE Charity whose mission is to help break the cycle of poverty.

DIOR LOVE CHAIN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM NATALIE PORTMAN - CHARITY from Mojeh on Vimeo.