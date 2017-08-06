Diane von Furstenberg's AW17 Campaign

Five things you need to know about Jonathan Saunders' new autumn/winter campaign for Diane von Furstenberg.

The Photographer: Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

The Voice: The clip incorporates a voice-over scripted by Brooklyn-based poet Rachel Kang, who was commissioned to write an original poem for the campaign.

The Faces: The story follows Luna Bijl from the Netherlands, Yoon Young Bae of Korea, Angok Mayen of Sudan and Cara Taylor of the US, as they embark upon their own journey of self-expression.

The Setting: The heart of New York City.

The Collection: Saunders has re-energised the house with animated prints and a bold assertion of colour, as well as sporting the redesigned DVF logo and monogram.