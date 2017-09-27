A Day For Denim

Today marks National Denim Day in the US, a one-day fundraising event started by Lee Jeans, that supports breast cancer research. The initiative, that coincides with international Breast Cancer Awareness Month, started back in 1996 and encourages people to wear their favourite pair of denim in exchange for a $5 contribution. We take this opportunity to follow their lead this weekend, and don one of our much-loved wardrobe staples in support of this great cause.