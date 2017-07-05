Couture Week Highlights

We capture the haute highlights from Couture Week happening 2 - 6 July.

The Theatrics

We can always rely on Iris van Herpen for some out-of-this-world creativity, toying with the ideology of technology and tradition. This year, for the label's 10th year anniversary, the designer chose to explore nature and the anatomy of air as well as the power of water. The show was theatrical. Five Danish performance artists from the group Between Music played instruments while immersed in five tanks filled with water, coming up every now and then for air. Models emerged donning 18 different looks formed from 3-D molded and laser cut materials, fused and heat-bonded into form.