We capture the haute highlights from Couture Week happening 2 - 6 July.

Through The Archives

Maria Grazia Chiuri led the house of Dior in a quest of discovery, deriving inspiration from travel, maps and female explorers. A 1953 illustration by Albert Decaris resurfaced in the Maison’s archives depicting Christian Dior’s voyages around the world, as well as his autobiography, Dior by Dior: “A complete collection should address all types of women in all countries.” The collection saw Chiuri borrowing masculine elements such as menswear fabrics commonly adopted by female explorers and pairing them with softer more feminine separates. See the collection in more detail here.