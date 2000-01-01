Couture Week Highlights

We capture the haute highlights from Couture Week happening 2 - 6 July.

The Union

Guo Pei brought to life a real Cinderella story with its couture collection, staging breathtaking designs that explored a Golden Age of couture by pairing them with divine jewels courtesy of Chopard. The Chinese couturier experimented with classic silhouettes ranging from gravity-defying bubble dresses to princess-like gowns with decorative bustiers in fabrics that embraced iridescent shine. The marriage between Pei and Chopard’s latest collection, entitled The Silk Road, was a perfect match. The collection, which uses statement stones such as jade and gems in red and yellow hues, resonate with the East and work to elevate each look.