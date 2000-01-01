Couture Week Highlights

We capture the haute highlights from Couture Week happening 2 - 6 July.

The Overview

Couture Week kicks off today with 36 brands showcasing their collections with season favourites such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Schiaparelli and Maison Margiela all in attendance. The schedule also includes ready to wear designers such as Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Azzaro, A.F. Vandevorst, and Ronald van der Kemp who are all unveiling couture collections for the first time. At Les Arts Décoratifs, Dior will host a massive retrospective exhibition celebrating its 70th anniversary. Let the sartorial festivities begin.