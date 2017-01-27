Couture By Numbers

Whether it’s the affluent price tags or the sheer amount of time spent creating such magnificent gowns, the prestige of Haute Couture continues to fascinate. This week we look to observe the numbers that represent fashion’s most exclusive club.

Best Of Couture

It’s a wrap, Haute Couture spring/summer 2017 has officially come to an end. After observing the spectacular shows, we look back at our top three moments to emerge from the week.

1. John Galliano unveiled his latest 'artisanal' collection for Maison Margiela with abstract details such as 3D wiring and a plethora of obscure hats. His signature deconstructed garments reappeared this season with the inclusion of several unconventional and fantastical silhouettes.

2. All eyes were on Lily-Rose Depp who ended the Chanel show, walking hand in hand with Karl Largerfeld as the collections couture bride. The room full of mirrors cast light on the details of the dress, showcasing soft lines, delicate ruffles and a powdered palette of pink.

3. Designers have long been inspired by the DNA of the brand, but this season designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren have taken a literal approach to the concept. Acquiring vintage cocktail dresses to make up much of the fabric for their collection. The designers also called upon the ancient Japanese concept of kintsugi, a philosophy for repairing broken pottery, as the inspiration behind their impeccable embroidery.