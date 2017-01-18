Couture By Numbers

Menu Menu

Valentino s Haute Couture spring summer 2017 collection
Valentino's Haute Couture spring/summer 2017 collection

Whether it’s the affluent price tags or the sheer amount of time spent creating such magnificent gowns, the prestige of Haute Couture continues to fascinate. This week we look to observe the numbers that represent fashion’s most exclusive club.

 

The First 

Showcasing his debut solo Haute Couture collection in Paris since the departure of his partner Maria Grazia Chiuri, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli served up his ethereal spring/summer 2017 collection. The line-up veered away from the theatrical designs from last season, to include a softer and more delicate selection. Whimsical silhouettes, ruffled chiffon, dainty roses and billowing fabrics set the tone for the evening, with a fairytale palette of mint green, fresh lavender, flushed pink, warm ivory and the occasional note of ruby-red. Floor-grazing gowns were transformed with exquisite embellishments while others took on a dreamy layering of sheer fabric.

