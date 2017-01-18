Couture By Numbers

Menu Menu

Revolutionary Road Photographed by Norbert Kniat MOJEH Issue 37
Whether it’s the affluent price tags or the sheer amount of time spent creating such magnificent gowns, the prestige of Haute Couture continues to fascinate. This week we look to observe the numbers that represent fashion’s most exclusive club.

 

Well Said

In eager anticipation of Elie Saab’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2017 show, we look back at our top five favourite quotes from the designer himself.

 

1. “Elegance is a statement, an attitude. Elegant women are women of character with confidence.”

 

2. “My personality resembles my designs to a large extent. I’m in sync with myself and I’m transparent, just like my designs.”

 

3. “I traced the path I walked today and my goals are many. I think that I’m achieving my goals.”

 

4. “I liken myself to someone who built the house he will live in one day and is preparing to furnish it.”

 

5. “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it’s indifference.”

