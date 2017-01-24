Couture By Numbers

Whether it’s the affluent price tags or the sheer amount of time spent creating such magnificent gowns, the prestige of Haute Couture continues to fascinate. This week we look to observe the numbers that represent fashion’s most exclusive club.

The Evolution

Fashioned throughout the decades, the iconic Bar Jacket has stayed with the House of Dior since its arrival in 1947. Characterised by moulded curves, a cinched waist, elevated bust and padded hips, the achieved silhouette complements the female shape to perfection. The recognisable jacket has been re-created by Dior’s newly instated creative directors. John Galliano injected his theatrical aesthetic to the design, while Raf Simons opted for a sleek and sensual composition. Yesterday the Maison's new creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri added her own ethereal spin, which includes a hood and lustrous silk trimming.