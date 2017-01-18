Couture By Numbers

Whether it’s the affluent price tags or the sheer amount of time spent creating such magnificent gowns, the prestige of Haute Couture continues to fascinate. This week we look to observe the numbers that represent fashion’s most exclusive club.

The Shock Factor

Kenzo closed the Paris men's shows — and just before Haute Couture Week kicks off. Showcasing its menswear autumn/winter17 collection, we detail the five things you need to know from last night’s show.

1. The Collection: A combination of men's and women's designs totalling 88 looks.

2. The Runway: Round in shape and designed to expose the organised chaos of backstage preparation, with seamstresses, models, hair and makeup artists all in full view.

3. The Inspiration: A sense of rawness and exposure.

4. The Colours: Vibrant brights detailing luminous yellows and fluorescent fuschias, as well as colour-saturated watercolours in multi-hued varieties.

5. The Silhouettes: Described as "Hawaiian meets arctic" - a hybrid of ski-inspired pieces and soft billowing dresses.