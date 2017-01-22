Couture By Numbers

Whether it’s the affluent price tags or the sheer amount of time spent creating such magnificent gowns, the prestige of Haute Couture continues to fascinate.This week we look to observe the numbers that represent fashion’s most exclusive club.

The Rewind

In anticipation of Haute Couture Week 2017, we look back to some of the most impressive gowns seen this time last year at the S/S16 show. Chanel turned heads with an exquisite organza round-sleeve dress and pencil skirt that took a massive 530 hours to embroider using 50,000 wood and glass beads, crystals and sequins. Atelier Versace hand-applied 2mm-squared sequins to its orange figure hugging number, taking around 100 hours to embroider and 80 hours to assemble. While Armani Privé showcased their standout dress dreamt up in lilac with a 35-metre waterfall of organza, taking a team of five seamstresses 400 hours to create.