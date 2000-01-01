Menu Menu

Come Dine With Me

Thursday

15

December 2016

Cakes available from Gossip Caf Desserts
Cakes available from Gossip Café & Desserts

With the festive season upon us, we speak with the industry professionals who are making hosting the perfect dinner party an opulent and stress-free soirée.

 

Something Sweet

Desserts are a menu favourite at any dinner party, and ensuring your cakes look as good as they taste is high on the priority list. In celebration of all things sugary We look back at our top three dessert quotes to help satisfy your sweet tooth.

 

"Life is short. Eat dessert first". - Jacques Torres

 

“Let's face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me”. Audrey Hepburn

 

“Work is the meat of life, pleasure the dessert”. B. C. Forbes

  • Flowers from Maison des Fleurs
    Dec 14th
  • Candle HERV GAMBS
    Dec 13th
  • Table setting from White Almonds available at www white-almonds com
    Dec 12th
  • Products from The Card Co available at www thecardco ae
    Dec 11th
  • Monse Cruise 2017
    Dec 9th
  • Gucci Cruise 2017
    Dec 8th
  • Ellery Cruise 2017
    Dec 7th
  • Alice Olivia Cruise 2017
    Dec 6th
  • Sonia Rykiel Cruise 2017
    Dec 5th