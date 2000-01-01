Come Dine With Me

With the festive season upon us, we speak with the industry professionals who are making hosting the perfect dinner party an opulent and stress-free soirée.

Flower Power

The aesthetic value of fresh blooms in your home can have a positive impact on your mood and give your home some welcomed floral flair. We spoke with the experts at Maison des Fleurs to round up five top tips when selecting arrangements:

What to look for: It’s important to choose colours that will complement the room and enhance the visual impact of your decor, while considering the festivity of the season.

Flowers in season: Red roses, Vendella roses, red berries and Eucalyptus leaves.

Colour Scheme: A mono wash of colour with varying flower varieties is a contemporary way of upholding a specific colour scheme or a striking display of mixed large-headed blooms.

Ensuring Balance: When opting for a round or square table make sure your centrepiece works from every angle, oval or rectangle tables benefit from long arrangements so opting for designs that stretch across the length of the table works best.

Positioning: In small intimate gatherings, be sure to keep your centrepieces lower to avoid blocking out your guests.