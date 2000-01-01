Come Dine With Me

Menu Menu

December 2016

Candle, HERVÉ GAMBS

With the festive season upon us, we speak with the industry professionals who are making hosting the perfect dinner party an opulent and stress-free soirée.

 

The Scent

When it comes to hosting, the smallest details are often the most important. Candles will provide the ambiance that is often overlooked, their ability to unlock emotions through aromatherapy can also provide a tool to ensure your guests are in the right state of mind. This practice dates back 5,000 years to the ancient Egyptians who first used essential oils in baths, massages, and the embalming process. Opting for notes of sandalwood will promote a calming and relaxing effect, while citrus scents such as lemon, orange and apple allow for an uplifted and stimulated mood. Alternatively, vanilla is a naturally warming and soothing scent that is both comforting and has the ability to conjure up past memories. 

