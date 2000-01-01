Come Dine With Me

With the festive season upon us, we speak to the industry professionals who are making hosting the perfect dinner party an opulent and stressfree soirée.

The Décor

Setting your table is like selecting your accessories, it's an extension of your personality and a way of being creative. Sara Farah from White Almonds gives us her expert tips for planning the perfect setting. “I love a candle lit festive dinner table with the twinkle of the Christmas tree lights in the background. It creates a warm and cosy atmosphere. Have fun with your table this time of year and don't be frightened to go wild with it.”