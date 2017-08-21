Chanel Throws Shade

Menu Menu

Chanel’s autumn/winter eyewear campaign is here, we break down the three things to know.

 

- The Mood: Karl Lagerfeld opted to take black and white photographs against industrial-inspired metallic décor.

- The Face: Dutch model Luna Bijl stars in the campaign, wearing key looks from the autumn/winter ready-to-wear [RTW] collection.

- The Framework: The collection revisits some of its classics, as well as new shapes that play with unexpected lines. There is a hybrid of styles from retro and futuristic to rock, sheathed in iridescent fabrics. Optical frames remain minimalistic, while tweed motifs embellish the metal arms of square-shaped XL opticals.  

 

