Bulgari's Sisterhood Event

Monday

4

September 2017

Luxury jewellery brand Bulgari held a Bulgari Sisterhood-themed party on Friday night at the Beijing Minsheng Contemporary Art Museum. A string of high profile guests such as the label's new accessory ambassador Bella Hadid joined Asian fashion queen Jolin Tsai, along with a host of other celebrities. The event saw a theme of black and white (black symbolising maturity and white for its purity) as a representation of mankind. The event coincided with the release of the Great China Sisterhood Limited Edition Divas' Dream and Serpenti Forever bags.

