A Bug's Life

Animal motifs are gripping the jewellery world of late with designers like Cindy Chao introducing a new collection inspired by the dragonfly. The designer captured the creature’s various appearances with a remarkable stone selection and 360-degree gem-setting techniques. Roberto Coin also taps into the trend with his Garden Collection, cleverly disguised bugs are hidden between floral-shaped jewels. Worn best in the form of a brooch or hair accessory, these creations look wonderful in both a casual or formal setting.