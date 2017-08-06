A Bug's Life

Menu Menu

August 2017

Animal motifs are gripping the jewellery world of late with designers like Cindy Chao introducing a new collection inspired by the dragonfly. The designer captured the creature’s various appearances with a remarkable stone selection and 360-degree gem-setting techniques. Roberto Coin also taps into the trend with his Garden Collection, cleverly disguised bugs are hidden between floral-shaped jewels. Worn best in the form of a brooch or hair accessory, these creations look wonderful in both a casual or formal setting.

