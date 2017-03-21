Menu Menu

Blame it on good DNA

Friday

24

March 2017

Delfina Delettrez with mother Silvia Venturini Fendi
Delfina Delettrez with mother Silvia Venturini Fendi

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In celebration of Mother’s Day (21st March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

 

Fendi

The Fendi family has made their name synonymous with opulence. The four generational empire has remained as relevant today as it did back in 1918 when it was first created by Adele Casagrande. Since then, the business has been taken under the reign of their five daughters – Paola, Anna, Franca, Carla and Alda. But it’s Anna’s daughter, Silvia Venturini Fendi, who has occupied the role of creative director for menswear and accessories in recent years. Her own daughter, jewellery designer Delfina Delettrez, has also collaborated with the house.

