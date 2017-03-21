Menu Menu

Blame it on good DNA

Vanessa Paradis Karl Lagerfeld and Lily Rose Depp
Vanessa Paradis, Karl Lagerfeld and Lily Rose Depp

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (26th March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

 

Channelling Chanel 

Proving style runs in the family, Vanessa Paradis and Lily Rose Depp can both add Chanel muse to their resume. From her first collaboration in 1992, Vanessa Paradis has gained icon status from her many fragrance and fashion campaigns since. Like mother, like daughter, Lily-Rose Depp also teamed up with the designer heavyweight, debuting at Chanel’s New York Métiers d’Art show last year and following up with an eyewear campaign and Chanel beauty line.

