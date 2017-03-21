Blame it on good DNA

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In celebration of Mother’s Day (21st March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

Estee Lauder

The Estee Lauder dynasty is a lucrative club that has been an influential presence in the beauty industry since 1946. Two granddaughters of the label's matriarch, Aerin and Jane, have continued the family business and are attributed to the brand's long reigning success. Aerin has worked as the company’s style and image director until 2011 but departed to concentrate on her own namesake lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, Jane currently serves as Estee Lauder’s global president and manages the company's satellite brands such as Origins, Darphin and Ojon.