Menu Menu

Blame it on good DNA

Wednesday

22

March 2017

Aerin and Jane Lauder
Aerin and Jane Lauder

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In celebration of Mother’s Day (21st March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

 

Estee Lauder

The Estee Lauder dynasty is a lucrative club that has been an influential presence in the beauty industry since 1946. Two granddaughters of the label's matriarch, Aerin and Jane, have continued the family business and are attributed to the brand's long reigning success. Aerin has worked as the company’s style and image director until 2011 but departed to concentrate on her own namesake lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, Jane currently serves as Estee Lauder’s global president and manages the company's satellite brands such as Origins, Darphin and Ojon. 

  • Carolina Herrera with her daughters Patricia Lansing and Carolina Herrera de
    Mar 21st
  • Talita Diane and Alexandra Furstenberg
    Mar 20th
  • Angela and Margherita Missoni
    Mar 19th
  • Khak Gallery 2016 Art Dubai Contemporary Endless Patherns Nargess Hashemi
    Mar 17th
  • Abdul Rahman Katanani s artwork is inspired by his childhood living in a
    Mar 16th
  • Van Cleef Arpels brings enchanting high jewellery creations and timepieces to
    Mar 15th
  • Cristiana de Marchi and Hassan Sharif pictured together in Venice Italy Image
    Mar 14th
  • 2017 marks Art Dubai s first edition under its new director Myrna Ayad Image
    Mar 13th
  • Black and Yellow Nariman Farrokhi 2016 132 x 175cm Courtesy of artist and
    Mar 12th