Menu Menu

Blame it on good DNA

Tuesday

21

March 2017

Carolina Herrera with her daughters Patricia Lansing and Carolina Herrera de
Carolina Herrera with her daughters Patricia Lansing and Carolina Herrera de Baez

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (21st March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

 

House Of Herrera

Elegant and timeless are words frequently used to describe Carolina Herrera's beautiful designs. Like other designers that have come before her, Herrera polarised her own style staple: The crisp white shirt, which helped her gain her icon status in the industry. With a successful career spanning around 40 years, it's no wonder that at age 78 the designer chooses to maintains her position as head of the label. However, her daughter Patricia Lansing is following in her mother’s footsteps, working alongside her as creative consultant for the label. Meanwhile, her sister Carolina Herrera de Baez also works as creative consultant and is the creative director of fragrances.

  • Talita Diane and Alexandra Furstenberg
    Mar 20th
  • Angela and Margherita Missoni
    Mar 19th
  • Khak Gallery 2016 Art Dubai Contemporary Endless Patherns Nargess Hashemi
    Mar 17th
  • Abdul Rahman Katanani s artwork is inspired by his childhood living in a
    Mar 16th
  • Van Cleef Arpels brings enchanting high jewellery creations and timepieces to
    Mar 15th
  • Cristiana de Marchi and Hassan Sharif pictured together in Venice Italy Image
    Mar 14th
  • 2017 marks Art Dubai s first edition under its new director Myrna Ayad Image
    Mar 13th
  • Black and Yellow Nariman Farrokhi 2016 132 x 175cm Courtesy of artist and
    Mar 12th