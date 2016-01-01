Blame it on good DNA

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (21st March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

House Of Herrera

Elegant and timeless are words frequently used to describe Carolina Herrera's beautiful designs. Like other designers that have come before her, Herrera polarised her own style staple: The crisp white shirt, which helped her gain her icon status in the industry. With a successful career spanning around 40 years, it's no wonder that at age 78 the designer chooses to maintains her position as head of the label. However, her daughter Patricia Lansing is following in her mother’s footsteps, working alongside her as creative consultant for the label. Meanwhile, her sister Carolina Herrera de Baez also works as creative consultant and is the creative director of fragrances.