Blame it on good DNA

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed who are known for their inherited talent; they've shaped the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (26th March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

The Von Furstenbergs

Responsible for the ever-so flattering wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg’s remarkable career is one that we can all be grateful for. Keeping it in the family, the designer's 16-year-old granddaughter Talita is already a successful model and has also expressed a desire to become involved in the family business. Meanwhile, Diane's former daughter-in-law, Alexandra, has worked an impressive total of 10 years at the company as a furniture designer and image director.