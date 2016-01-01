Menu Menu

Blame it on good DNA

Monday

20

March 2017

Talita Diane and Alexandra Furstenberg
Talita, Diane and Alexandra Furstenberg

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed who are known for their inherited talent; they've shaped the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (26th March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

 

The Von Furstenbergs

Responsible for the ever-so flattering wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg’s remarkable career is one that we can all be grateful for. Keeping it in the family, the designer's 16-year-old granddaughter Talita is already a successful model and has also expressed a desire to become involved in the family business. Meanwhile, Diane's former daughter-in-law, Alexandra, has worked an impressive total of 10 years at the company as a furniture designer and image director.

  • Angela and Margherita Missoni
    Mar 19th
  • Khak Gallery 2016 Art Dubai Contemporary Endless Patherns Nargess Hashemi
    Mar 17th
  • Abdul Rahman Katanani s artwork is inspired by his childhood living in a
    Mar 16th
  • Van Cleef Arpels brings enchanting high jewellery creations and timepieces to
    Mar 15th
  • Cristiana de Marchi and Hassan Sharif pictured together in Venice Italy Image
    Mar 14th
  • 2017 marks Art Dubai s first edition under its new director Myrna Ayad Image
    Mar 13th
  • Black and Yellow Nariman Farrokhi 2016 132 x 175cm Courtesy of artist and
    Mar 12th
  • Mar 10th