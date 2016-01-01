Menu Menu

Blame it on good DNA

Sunday

19

March 2017

Angela and Margherita Missoni
Angela and Margherita Missoni

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (26th March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

 

Missoni

Established by husband and wife Ottavio and Rosita Missoni in 1953, the house of Missoni has fuelled our love affair with colourful wool blends for decades. But it's the label's close family bond that has helped maintain its authenticity. Run by three generations of the Missoni family, Rosita is Missoni’s founder and matriarch, and head of Missoni Home; her daughter Angela is the company's creative director; and Angela's daughter Margherita helps to design the label's accessories. 

  • Khak Gallery 2016 Art Dubai Contemporary Endless Patherns Nargess Hashemi
    Mar 17th
  • Abdul Rahman Katanani s artwork is inspired by his childhood living in a
    Mar 16th
  • Van Cleef Arpels brings enchanting high jewellery creations and timepieces to
    Mar 15th
  • Cristiana de Marchi and Hassan Sharif pictured together in Venice Italy Image
    Mar 14th
  • 2017 marks Art Dubai s first edition under its new director Myrna Ayad Image
    Mar 13th
  • Black and Yellow Nariman Farrokhi 2016 132 x 175cm Courtesy of artist and
    Mar 12th
  • Mar 10th
  • Mar 9th