Blame it on good DNA

The fashion world is full of the genetically blessed and known for inherited talent, shaping the industry into what it’s become today. In the lead up to Mother’s Day (26th March) we look to fashion's dynastic mother-daughter combos.

Missoni

Established by husband and wife Ottavio and Rosita Missoni in 1953, the house of Missoni has fuelled our love affair with colourful wool blends for decades. But it's the label's close family bond that has helped maintain its authenticity. Run by three generations of the Missoni family, Rosita is Missoni’s founder and matriarch, and head of Missoni Home; her daughter Angela is the company's creative director; and Angela's daughter Margherita helps to design the label's accessories.