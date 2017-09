Amal Clooney stuns crowds in a floor-sweeping lavender Atelier Versace gown, featuring a fitted bodice and billowing skirt. Spotted here arriving with husband George Clooney at the Venice Film Festival where he premiered his movie Suburbicon, this appearance comes just months after the Lebanese beauty gave birth to her twins. Amal completed her look with metallic silver Aquazzura sandals, and Lorraine Schwartz drop gemstone earrings.