Best of Cruise

Each year the cruise runways provide us with a plethora of sartorial inspiration. This week, we shine a spotlight on the season's biggest emerging trends.

Walk The Line

What was once a quintessentially Parisian design has steadily become a staple pattern for all. Stripes, whether donned horizontally, vertically or diagonally, make a reliable print for cool, off-duty style. Go bold with accessories and sport a contrasting red pair of shades or some statement heels.