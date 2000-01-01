Best of Cruise

Menu Menu

Monse Cruise 2017
Each year the cruise runways provide us with a plethora of sartorial inspiration. This week, we shine a spotlight on the season's biggest emerging trends.

 

Walk The Line

What was once a quintessentially Parisian design has steadily become a staple pattern for all. Stripes, whether donned horizontally, vertically or diagonally, make a reliable print for cool, off-duty style. Go bold with accessories and sport a contrasting red pair of shades or some statement heels. 

