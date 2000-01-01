Best of Cruise

Each year the cruise runways provide us with a plethora of sartorial inspiration. This week, we shine a spotlight on the season's biggest emerging trends.

Addicted To Lace

Soft and angelic, lace is the textile of choice for romantics everywhere. Its dainty composition adds to its beauty and wide colour varieties make it increasingly versatile. Designers such as Carven, Altuzarra, Giambattista Valli and Gucci all subscribed to the aesthetic, mixing lace with contrasting separates.