Menu Menu

Best of Cruise

Thursday

8

December 2016

Gucci Cruise 2017
Gucci Cruise 2017

Each year the cruise runways provide us with a plethora of sartorial inspiration. This week, we shine a spotlight on the season's biggest emerging trends.

 

Addicted To Lace

Soft and angelic, lace is the textile of choice for romantics everywhere. Its dainty composition adds to its beauty and wide colour varieties make it increasingly versatile. Designers such as Carven, Altuzarra, Giambattista Valli and Gucci all subscribed to the aesthetic, mixing lace with contrasting separates.

  • Ellery Cruise 2017
    Dec 7th
  • Alice Olivia Cruise 2017
    Dec 6th
  • Sonia Rykiel Cruise 2017
    Dec 5th
  • Chanel Cruise 2017
    Dec 4th
  • Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi has us borrowing from the men
    Dec 2nd
  • Dec 1st
  • Nov 30th
  • Photographed by Julia at The Factory ME
    Nov 29th
  • Huda Al Nuaimi A W16
    Nov 28th