Best of Cruise

Each year the cruise runways provide us with a plethora of sartorial inspiration. This week, we shine a spotlight on the season's biggest emerging trends.

Formation

The wonderfully bizarre and curiously obscure become objects of desire for the sartorially brave. Abnormal proportions and irregular shapes are used to alter silhouettes and create a new feminine form. Look to flared or balloon like details that will bring a touch of theatrical drama to your daywear.