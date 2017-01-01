Best Of Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we break down the best moments to come from its 70th edition.

The Jewels

From a sea of diamonds to larger-than-life sapphires, the breathtaking array of jewels seen on the red carpet has had us all green with envy. The 70th year rendition of the world’s most prestigious film festival aligns with the event's 20-year long partnership with luxury jewellery maison Chopard. Lana Sahely was one of our very own who donned the designer’s gem-smothered creations, decked out in an 18-karat gold necklace featuring a pear-shaped tanzanite from their Temptations Collection. Meanwhile, model Kendall Jenner wowed in a pair of 18-karat white gold earrings from the 2017 Red Carpet Collection and an 18-karat white gold ring featuring diamonds from their High Jewellery Collection.