Best Of Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we break down the best moments to come from its 70th edition.

The Rebel

The quintessentially Parisian actress Marion Cotillard shocked onlookers with her far from conventional Cannes wardrobe. At an event that prides itself on being traditional - we can all remember last year’s no flats debacle - this comes as a refreshing change. The French actress arrived in sporty Y-Project at a photocall for her latest film, Ishmael’s Ghosts, and donned a custom Michael Halpern jumpsuit at the Chopard Trophy event, but it’s her latest look that had us all talking. Opting for a nostalgic T-shirt from Belgian label Filles à Papa which she paired with a lace skirt and glossy red Fendi thigh-high boots, for an ultra-modern sartorial statement.