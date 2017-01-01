Best Of Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we break down the best moments to come from its 70th edition.

The Wardrobe Change

Known for her impeccable style, Nicole Kidman is no rookie when it comes to wowing on the red carpet. This week, we've seen the Oscar winner is a slew of exceptional dresses, first with a shimmering sequin Rodarte gown, worn to the premiere of How To Talk To Girls At Parties on Monday. And yesterday, the Australian beauty became a vision in a moss-green Dior cocktail dress when she attended a photo call. After a quick outfit change, Kidman was seen in a black and white Calvin Klein ensemble at the premiere of her new film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The ballerina-styled dress was designed by the brand's new creative director, Raf Simons, taking 150 hours and 180 yards of silk tulle to make.