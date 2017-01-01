Best Of Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we break down the best moments to come from its 70th edition.

The Hair

The curious buzz-cut trend is one that has taken over Hollywood, and while we're still on the fence about whether we want to commit to it, we wonder if this is one daring look we'll be seeing a lot more of. A-listers such as Kristen Stewart, Katy Perry, and Cara Delevingne are all getting on board with similar styles, bleached blond hair cut off at the roots with dark pronounced brows. While the haircut might require a tremendous amount of courage to complete, it requires almost no styling time, making it a low maintenance option for the impending heat we are set to endure over the summer. Pair with a smouldering smokey eye and you are set to take on the event season with a sophisticated edge.