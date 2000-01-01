Menu Menu

Best Of Cannes

Monday

22

May 2017

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we break down the best moments to come from its 70th edition. 

 

The Designer

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a nod to the region by donning an incredible ball gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco for her first appearance at this year’s Cannes Festival. The floor-sweeping powder-blue ensemble from Cinco’s Impalpable Dream of Versailles collection gave the Bollywood star a true Cinderella moment as the captivating layers of tulle danced along the red carpet. Breathtaking embroidery was met with the sparkle of Boucheron jewels and accessorised with a pair of Ferragamo shoes.

  • Kendall Jenner
    May 21st
  • Balmain spring summer17
    May 19th
  • Chlo spring summer17
    May 18th
  • Photographed by Borna Ahadi
    May 17th
  • Dries Van Noten spring summer17
    May 16th
  • Kenzo spring summer17
    May 15th
  • Lanserhof Tegernsee Spa in Austria
    May 12th