Best Of Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we break down the best moments to come from its 70th edition.

The Designer

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a nod to the region by donning an incredible ball gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco for her first appearance at this year’s Cannes Festival. The floor-sweeping powder-blue ensemble from Cinco’s Impalpable Dream of Versailles collection gave the Bollywood star a true Cinderella moment as the captivating layers of tulle danced along the red carpet. Breathtaking embroidery was met with the sparkle of Boucheron jewels and accessorised with a pair of Ferragamo shoes.