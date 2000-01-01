Best Of Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has historically been the most glamorous film festival of the year, delivering more sartorial inspiration than one could ask for. To honour the annual event, we breakdown the best moments to come from its 70th year addition.

The Look

The 21-year-old reality television star-turned-model, Kendall Jenner, had all eyes on her as she drifted down the red carpet in a billowing Giambattista Valli spring/summer17 Haute Couture dress, as she attended the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute on Saturday. The retro-inspired mini dress appeared almost bridal, flowing into a dramatic train and featuring a sky-high slit. The bodice was voluminous, complete with a statement one-shoulder design. The incredible look was accessorised with dainty sheer socks and strappy heels.