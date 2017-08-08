Beauty News

Beauty lovers rejoice! Charlotte Tilbury has just announced she is bringing her much-loved cosmetics to the region with her first standalone store outside of the UK. This momentous occasion will start in September, with the first boutique opening at The Avenues, Kuwait, which boasts an incredible 240 square-metre, two-storey store - the largest in the world; followed by Doha Festival City in October; and finally, The Dubai Mall in early 2018. Each store will be designed with the label's signature Old Hollywood-inspired interiors that have become synonymous with the brand.