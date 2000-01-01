Beauty Decoded

Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

Flower Power

Coachella may be behind us but, luckily for us, our favourite flower crowns are being reimagined for everyday wear. From beautiful dry-pressed flowers at Preen to elaborate flower crowns at Dior’s couture show, designers are looking to mother nature’s precious charms for beauty inspiration. Try weaving freshly picked floral booms into your tresses for a whimsical and romantic style or opt for an embellished floral headband from Dolce&Gabanna for a more sophisticated look.