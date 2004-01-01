Beauty Decoded

Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

Shades of Summer

Zesty bursts of tangerine and lemon add a spice of summer into your beauty routine. Max Mara, Dion Lee and Salvatore Ferragamo are just a few of the designers who channelled this trend during their spring/summer shows. What may seem like a daring move at first glance is surprisingly flattering, thanks to our skin's natural yellow undertone. Opt for products like Dior's 5 Couleurs - Summer 2017 Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, which combines neutral brown hues with a warm sunny yellow.