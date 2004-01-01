Menu Menu

Beauty Decoded

Thursday

27

April 2017

Byblos spring summer17
Byblos spring/summer17

Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

 

Shades of Summer

Zesty bursts of tangerine and lemon add a spice of summer into your beauty routine. Max Mara, Dion Lee and Salvatore Ferragamo are just a few of the designers who channelled this trend during their spring/summer shows. What may seem like a daring move at first glance is surprisingly flattering, thanks to our skin's natural yellow undertone. Opt for products like Dior's 5 Couleurs - Summer 2017 Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, which combines neutral brown hues with a warm sunny yellow.

  • Dior spring summer17
    Apr 25th
  • Keno spring summer17
    Apr 25th
  • Dollops spring summer17
    Apr 24th
  • The World Is One Place
    Apr 21st
  • The Library Hotel
    Apr 20th
  • Smailholm Tower in the Scottish borders
    Apr 19th