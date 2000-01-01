Beauty Decoded

Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

Plaits are in resurgence, the clever twists that appeal to bohemian beauties are taking on a tough-girl remodel. Edgy styles like the ones seen at Dior are overtaking the familiar whimsical aesthetic, cleverly underpinned to buns or framing the side of the face. These unpredictable and sometimes sporadic formations are what elevates its appeal.