Beauty Decoded

Tuesday

25

April 2017

Keno spring summer17
Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

 

Ode To The Eighties

Electrifying jolts of colour sing to the Eighties as a concentration of pink and purple are applied to the face. For a wearable adaptation similar to the looks seen on the runway at Kenzo, opt for a single focal point. Whether it be a blush smoky eye with modern ombré effect or a statement lip  coupled with dewy skin, this throwback has never been more relevant.

