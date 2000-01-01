Beauty Decoded

Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

Ode To The Eighties

Electrifying jolts of colour sing to the Eighties as a concentration of pink and purple are applied to the face. For a wearable adaptation similar to the looks seen on the runway at Kenzo, opt for a single focal point. Whether it be a blush smoky eye with modern ombré effect or a statement lip coupled with dewy skin, this throwback has never been more relevant.