Beauty Decoded

Curate your beauty look with this season’s most coveted trends, from daring flashes of colour derived from the Eighties to edgy braids with no-holds-barred attitude.

Focus On The Ears

With a plethora of statement earrings on offer, adopt one of many edgy hairstyles that'll best showcase this cheerful trend. Delpozo chose to sweep their models hair back from the face, leaving plenty of room to showcase their breathtaking spring/summer drop earrings. Evening soirees are best styled with behind-the-ear, tucked-in locks (as seen on Bottega Veneta's stunning runway), or alternatively give Givenchy’s sleek wet updo a go. This look works particularly well with athleisure separates, and leaves the ears exposed for individualised customisation.