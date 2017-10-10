Menu Menu

November 2017

Dsquared2 uses their popularity to support a worthy cause, designing a limited edition collection, entitled Be Cool Be Nice, in support of the cyber anti-bullying movement. The colourful and bold line-up of ready-to-wear accessories is part of a global initiative to stop online bullying towards young adults and children. The collection includes denim, jumpers, T-shirts and accessories, which are all detailed with standout graphics in bright tones for men, women and kids. You will be able to purchase all the pieces from the end of November across the Middle Eastern region.

