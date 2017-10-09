Balenciaga Pop-Up

Menu Menu

October 2017

Balenciaga opens its doors in Level Shoes as an exclusive pop-up boutique, showcasing its autumn/winter accessories collection. Clean lines and minimalistic interiors provide the perfect portal to display the label's new season pieces with the brand's iconic logo printed on the floor. Remaining true to the house's DNA, creative director Demna Gvasalia experiments with sculptural shapes while embodying an attitude of nonchalance and elegance through his new season styles.

