For its 11th edition, Art Dubai (taking place March 15 – 18, 2017) is continuing to offer unrivalled access to the creative industry’s most exceptional artwork from across the globe. MOJEH looks to the fair’s most exciting highlights that will, once again, shed light on the city’s spectacular culture and heritage.

What You Need To Know

- Art Dubai is the most global art fair in the world, showcasing 94 galleries from 43 countries, with 27 galleries attending for the first time.

- New countries represented in the gallery halls for 2017 include Algeria, Peru and Uruguay.

- Showcasing the unprecedented growth of the local art scene over the past decade, more than 10 per cent of the galleries participating in Art Dubai 2017 are based in Dubai.

- Divided into two gallery halls, Art Dubai Contemporary includes 79 galleries from 41 countries, while Art Dubai Modern includes 15 galleries from 12 countries.

- Art Dubai is held in partnership with various sponsors, including Piaget. For its second year, the Maison will exhibit a new high jewellery collection, which has been entitled Sunny Side of Life. This presentation will be the first time the collection has been shown in the region.