Van Cleef & Arpels brings enchanting high jewellery creations and timepieces to Design Days Dubai

For its 11th edition, Art Dubai (taking place March 15 – 18, 2017) is continuing to offer unrivalled access to the creative industry’s most exceptional artwork from across the globe. MOJEH looks to the fair’s most exciting highlights that will, once again, shed light on the city’s spectacular culture and heritage.

 

Nurturing Talent

Design Days Dubai is owned and managed by Art Dubai and, together, they support initiatives that focus on a brand new generation of Middle Eastern designers. This includes a partnership with Van Cleef & Arpels who, alongside Tashkeel, will present the fifth edition of the high jewellery Maison’s Middle East Emergent Design Prize. Emerging designers are invited to submit functional works and the winner, who will be announced in November, will receive a total budget of AED 30,000 to produce a refined prototype of their proposed artwork, as well as a five-day trip to Paris to attend courses at the exclusive L'ECOLE Van Cleef & Arpels. The Maison will also present Art of Crafts, an exhibition that'll showcase Van Cleef & Arpels’ most artistic and treasured possessions to date.

