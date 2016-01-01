For its 11th edition, Art Dubai (taking place March 15 – 18, 2017) is continuing to offer unrivalled access to the creative industry’s most exceptional artwork from across the globe. MOJEH looks to the fair’s most exciting highlights that will, once again, shed light on the city’s spectacular culture and heritage.

Paying Tribute

As one of the leading sponsors of the fair for the third consecutive year, Julius Baer is celebrating the legacy of Hassan Sharif, the late renowned Emirati artist who sadly passed away last year, with an exhibition featuring the artwork of local and international artists that have been mentored, influenced and inspired by him. Entitled Homage Without An Homage, the showcase opens today and is curated by Cristiana de Marchi, who has known and worked with Sharif for over ten years. “Hassan was an extremely generous man and artist,” she tells MOJEH. “I was approached by Art Dubai a few months after his passing to curate a show to honour his memory. It is, for me, a privilege. Hassan was a close friend, besides being an artist of exceptional vigor and clarity, and he had an enormous impact on me personally.”