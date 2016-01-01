For its 11th edition, Art Dubai (taking place March 15 – 18, 2017) is continuing to offer unrivalled access to the creative industry’s most exceptional artwork from across the globe. MOJEH looks to the fair’s most exciting highlights that will, once again, shed light on the city’s spectacular culture and heritage.

New Beginnings

2017 marks Art Dubai's first edition under its new director Myrna Ayad, an arts writer and consultant from Beirut, Lebanon. Previously editor of Canvas, a magazine focussed on arts and culture in the Middle East and the Arab world, Ayad replaces Antonia Carver who held the position for six years. During her reign, Art Dubai has seen visitor numbers rise from 20,000 to 25,000 and gallery application numbers increase by around 45 per cent. Carver will continue her relationship with the region's most influential art event by joining its advisory board, and while Ayad has some big shoes to fill, she's undeterred. "Art Dubai continues to spearhead the cultural development of the local and regional landscape, and in addition to the four days of the fair," she says. "Art Dubai is consistently present internationally, supporting and partnering with institutions, galleries and patrons, and hosting events in recognition of our combined efforts”.