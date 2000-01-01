Menu Menu

All That Glitters

Friday

23

December 2016

Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
Photography: Borna Ahadi | Model: Daria at MMG | Makeup: Marwa at Bourjois Middle East | Hair: Manuel Gomez | Jumpsuit, HARVEY NICHOLS DUBAI

A touch of sparkle goes hand-in-hand with the festive season and while it may not be a new trend, we highlight the defining details elevating it.

 

The Shake Up

As the festive season continues to bombard you with an increasing number of social gatherings, preparing for your next soiree could seem like a laborious task. Why not mix things up and forgo your default cocktail dress and opt for a cool jumpsuit instead? Keep things elegant and look for jewelled details or intricate embroidery to lift your look.   

