All That Glitters

A touch of sparkle goes hand-in-hand with the festive season and while it may not be a new trend, we highlight the defining details elevating it.

Defining Details

Couture-like details have transitioned from the runways and onto the streets with ease. Make the most of your eveningwear by bringing it out during the day and trailing it with unlikely accompaniments. Play down opulence by pairing a sequined pencil skirt with a relaxed white tee for a more wearable style.